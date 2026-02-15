10+ Iraqi universities compete for 2026 Jessup Law competition

Shafaq News- Erbil

Law students from across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region gathered in Erbil on Sunday for the 2026 Iraqi national rounds of the Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition, the world’s largest contest in international law.

Hosted at the Kurdistan Bar Association, the event brought together 12 universities, including University of Kurdistan, Raparin University, Al-Mustansiriyah University, Human Development University, Zakho University, Garmian University College of Law, University of Al-Qadisiyah, University of Nineveh, American University of Iraq/Baghdad, Nawroz University, Koya University, and the American University of Iraq/Al-Sulaymaniyah, all competing for a spot in the international rounds.

Bakhtiar Haider, head of the Kurdistan Bar Association, noted that the competition provides students with hands-on experience in international law. Participants prepare written memoranda, construct legal arguments, and deliver oral advocacy before panels, following procedures similar to those of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The winning team will advance to the international rounds in Washington, where they will face top law schools from around the world.

A 2025 report from the Ministry of Education indicated that Iraq hosts numerous law faculties, with at least 19 public programs and 29 private faculties, accommodating an estimated 35,000–40,000 law students.