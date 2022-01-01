Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq exports about 6.5 million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past November

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-01T10:44:03+0000
Iraq exports about 6.5 million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past November

Shafaq News / South Korean Data showed that Iraqi oil exports to South Korea were 6.681 million barrels last November.

The Data stated that "from January to December 2021, South Korea oil imports from Iraq are 52.406 million barrels, 26% less than the 2020 amount.

The top five source countries of South Korea import oil are Saudi Arabia (25.803 million), the United States (11.515 million), Kuwait (9.765 million), Iraq (6.681 million), and Mexico  (5.186 million).

It indicated that "the South Korean imports of crude oil from Qatar is 2.919 million barrels, from the UAE is 4.454 million barrels and from Russia 4.223 million barrels.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

related

Iraq exports about four million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past June

Date: 2021-07-31 07:33:55
Iraq exports about four million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past June

Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount

Date: 2021-01-11 07:14:01
Oil prices fall on renewed coronavirus concerns as China cases mount

Oil prices may drop soon due to COVID-19 second wave

Date: 2020-11-02 19:46:26
Oil prices may drop soon due to COVID-19 second wave

Oil resumes climb on large U.S. oil stocks drawdown

Date: 2021-06-23 06:26:31
Oil resumes climb on large U.S. oil stocks drawdown

Oil trades at six-week high with demand optimism spurring rally

Date: 2021-04-29 20:48:55
Oil trades at six-week high with demand optimism spurring rally

Oil prices rise on early signs of pick up in fuel demand

Date: 2020-04-30 12:36:52
Oil prices rise on early signs of pick up in fuel demand

Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC

Date: 2021-12-03 05:25:29
Oil ends higher after a day of wild swings on OPEC

Oil Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Review of Easing Production Curbs

Date: 2020-08-17 06:42:03
Oil Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Review of Easing Production Curbs