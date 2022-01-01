Iraq exports about 6.5 million barrels of oil to South Korea in the past November

Shafaq News / South Korean Data showed that Iraqi oil exports to South Korea were 6.681 million barrels last November.

The Data stated that "from January to December 2021, South Korea oil imports from Iraq are 52.406 million barrels, 26% less than the 2020 amount.

The top five source countries of South Korea import oil are Saudi Arabia (25.803 million), the United States (11.515 million), Kuwait (9.765 million), Iraq (6.681 million), and Mexico (5.186 million).

It indicated that "the South Korean imports of crude oil from Qatar is 2.919 million barrels, from the UAE is 4.454 million barrels and from Russia 4.223 million barrels.

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.