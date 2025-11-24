S. Korea eyes bigger role in Iraq’s power overhaul

Shafaq News - Baghdad

Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fadel held talks in Baghdad on Monday with South Korea’s ambassador Lee Jong-Wook to accelerate bilateral cooperation in the power sector and draw Korean companies into upcoming projects.

The minister underscored Iraq’s need for advanced Korean expertise to reinforce generation capacity, modernize transmission lines, and upgrade control systems across the grid. The meeting reviewed specific investment opportunities for Korean firms in projects under implementation and in the ministry’s new development pipeline.

Ambassador Lee signaled Seoul’s readiness to expand its role in Iraq’s energy sector and to encourage major Korean companies to pursue long-term partnerships and investments in the country.

Iraq continues to face chronic power shortages, with peak demand often outstripping supply by more than 8,000 megawatts.

