Shafaq News/ Iraq exported nearly $9 billion worth of crude oil to South Korea in 2024, according to data obtained by Shafaq News Agency.

The figures show that Iraq shipped 15,832,344 tons of oil to South Korea over the year, generating $8.918 billion in export revenue.

Between 2020 and 2024, oil export value saw an annual growth rate of 12%, with South Korea accounting for 8% of that growth, the data indicated.