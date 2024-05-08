USD/IQD exchange rate stabilize in Baghdad, inch up in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the American dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized on Wednesday in Baghdad, while they slightly increased in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad recorded 145,500 IQD for $100.

The selling prices at exchange shops reached 146,500 IQD, while the buying price was 144,500 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,400 IQD, and the buying price at 145,300 IQD for $100.