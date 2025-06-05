Iraq's World Cup dreams: High stakes against South Korea

Shafaq News/ Iraq will host South Korea on Thursday night in a pivotal 2026 World Cup qualifier, with Basra International Stadium fully operational but fan turnout trailing expectations due to ticketing issues and Eid travel.

The match, scheduled for 9:15 p.m. local time (6:15 a.m. GMT), is part of the ninth round in Asia’s third qualifying stage and marks Basra’s most significant sporting event since the 2023 Gulf Cup.

Director of Basra Sports City Lutfi al-Jazaeri confirmed that upgrades to lighting, sound, and access systems had been completed. Additional parking for 8,000 vehicles was arranged near the venue.

“All components, from entrances to transport coordination, were finalized to ensure seamless movement,” al-Jazaeri stated, adding that the South Korean visitors expressed strong approval of the infrastructure and event planning.

“They viewed the complex as a modern facility and a reflection of Iraq’s growing sports capabilities,” he said.

Despite the preparations, only 40,000 tickets had been sold by Thursday afternoon. Organizers attributed the drop to a now-revoked policy bundling tickets with team shirts priced at 10,000 dinars ($7.5).

“The additional cost discouraged buyers. Even after removing the requirement, sales remained below expectations,” said Ghalib al-Zamili, a member of the organizing committee, also citing the Eid holiday, as many families are engaged in travel or celebrations.

“The squad is focused, morale is high, and the coach has instilled confidence. We’re aiming for three points,” al-Zamili concluded.