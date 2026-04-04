Baghdad erupts as Iraq returns to World Cup after 40 years

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Saturday celebrated its return to the World Cup after 40 years, as thousands of fans gathered in Baghdad to mark the national team’s qualification for the 2026 tournament.

An open-top bus carrying the players toured central districts including Tahrir Square, Al-Jadriya and Al-Karrada, with crowds waving Iraqi flags and chanting in support of the team.

Iraq secured qualification with a 2–1 win over Bolivia in an intercontinental playoff, marking only their second World Cup appearance after their debut in 1986. The qualification followed a lengthy campaign across multiple qualifying rounds and playoffs, with the team overcoming logistical and regional challenges to reach the finals.

The national team is set to face France, Senegal and Norway in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Read more: Iraq’s road to 2026 World Cup confirmed