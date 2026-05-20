Duhok hosts first dairy festival to support local production

Shafaq News- Duhok

More than 80 farmers and dairy producers from across Iraqi Kurdistan gathered on Wednesday in Duhok’s Semel district for the opening of the first dairy festival, aimed at supporting local production and boosting economic activity.

Festival coordinator Asaad Hamid told Shafaq News that the three-day event, which runs daily until 10 p.m. local time, was organized as a Kurdistan-wide gathering rather than a local exhibition limited to Semel, showcasing the production chain from livestock breeding to traditional products such as cheese, lorik (whey cheese), and jaji, alongside specialty items flavored with herbs and vegetables, underground-aged varieties prepared using wild plants, knafeh, and locally made ice cream.

The initiative connects livestock breeders with small factories that buy directly from farmers, Hamid said, adding that the Kurdistan Regional Government covered participation costs by providing tents, electricity, water, and other services free of charge in exchange for vendors selling below market prices, while a special committee was formed to oversee pricing.

Organizers also brought livestock to the venue to familiarize visitors with the origins of the products and recreate a traditional rural atmosphere.

Speaking to our agency, farmer Hussein Kocher noted that participants are displaying several varieties of jaji, including a seasonal type traditionally buried underground in early May before being unearthed three months later.