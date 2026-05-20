Iraq parliament demands emergency air defense budget after Gulf drone accusations

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s parliamentary Security and Defense Committee called on Wednesday for an “emergency budget” to strengthen the country’s air defenses following Gulf accusations that drone attacks against Saudi Arabia and the UAE originated from Iraqi territory.

Committee member Yasser Watout told Shafaq News that the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE should provide “concrete evidence” supporting their recent accusations.

“The protection of Iraqi airspace is the responsibility of the Global Coalition,” Watout pointed out.

He also questioned how such operations could occur without being detected, noting that Iraqi skies is monitored by US and Israeli aircraft as well as advanced surveillance systems and satellites, urging both countries to clarify whether the drones were launched from southern, central, or northern Iraq.

He suggested that a “third party” could be behind the attacks in an attempt to fuel tensions between Iraq and Gulf countries.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Ministerial Council for National Security ordered an investigation into the alleged drone attacks and warned of legal action against those responsible if the accusations are confirmed. The council also formed a special committee to coordinate with Saudi and Emirati authorities, while Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ali Al-Zaidi instructed security agencies to take all necessary measures against any individuals or groups involved.

Read more: How the Iran–US–Israel war exposes Iraq’s defense paralysis

On May 17, Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry announced that it had intercepted and destroyed three drones after they entered the kingdom’s airspace from Iraq, warning that Riyadh would take the necessary operational measures “at the appropriate time and place.”

Later, the UAE Defense Ministry also revealed that it had intercepted six drones originating from Iraq over 48 hours targeting the Barakah Nuclear Plant.

Iraq’s armed forces have relied on foreign defense procurement since the early 2000s, with recent efforts focused on rebuilding deterrence amid regional instability and increasing pressure to assert airspace sovereignty —particularly following repeated breaches during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in 2025.

Read more: Iraq's air defense void: How US vetoes, and Russian limits leave Baghdad exposed