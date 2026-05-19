Baghdad: Institutions ready to cooperate over Saudi drone incident

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government condemned on Tuesday drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, while affirming that Iraqi military authorities had found no evidence that Iraqi airspace was used in the alleged operation last week.

Spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi stated that Iraq remains committed to supporting efforts aimed at reducing tensions and preventing such incidents regardless of their source, adding that Iraqi institutions are prepared to cooperate and verify relevant details.

On May 18, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry announced an investigation into how the aircraft crossed Iraqi territory undetected after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed three drones that entered the Kingdom’s airspace.

Saudi Arabia also summoned Iraq’s ambassador on April 12 to protest attacks allegedly launched from Iraqi territory.

Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran, several Iraqi armed factions have claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks targeting sites inside and outside Iraq, including military facilities and strategic locations linked to US and Israeli interests.