Car bomb kills one near Syrian military facility in Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus (Updated at 16:20)

A car bomb on Tuesday exploded near a Syrian military facility in Damascus, killing one person and wounding several others, security and military sources told Shafaq News.

The blast targeted an area near the Armament Administration facility in the Syrian capital. Syria’s Defense Ministry, cited by state-run SANA, said army personnel had discovered an explosive device near a ministry building in the Al-Bab Al-Sharqi area before a car bomb detonated nearby, injuring 18 people.

Security forces imposed a cordon around the site and closed roads leading to Al-Dweilaa district and Damascus International Airport, a security source detailed.

No group has claimed responsibility.