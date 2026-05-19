Iraq’s new government faces constitutional challenge over confidence vote

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Baghdad

Iraq’s newly approved government is facing a constitutional challenge after nominees from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the State of Law Coalition (SLC) filed complaints contesting last week’s parliamentary confidence session, KDP parliamentary bloc head Shakhawan Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Erbil, Abdullah clarified that the complaints concern the mechanism through which parliament rejected several ministerial nominees, adding that documents and recordings showed “procedural violations” during the voting process. The objections argue that the session violated Article 76 of Iraq’s constitution and breached parliament’s internal bylaws due to what Abdullah called a failure to manage proceedings “with complete neutrality.”

“The final decision now rests with the Federal Supreme Court, and we are waiting for its ruling.”

Iraq’s parliament voted on May 14 to approve Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s government program and 14 cabinet ministers, while delaying a vote on the remaining nine portfolios until after the Islamic holiday Eid Al-Adha amid continuing disputes over cabinet allocations.

Earlier negotiations over ministerial nominations and portfolio distribution saw blocs, including SLC, accuse rivals of obstructing nominees, while factions aligned with former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani criticized “unfair” cabinet allocations.

Read more: Ali Al-Zaidi sworn in as Iraq's prime minister with a program already failed