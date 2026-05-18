Hiwa Hospital introduces Iraq’s first electronic cancer treatment platform

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Hiwa Hospital in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, has launched Iraq’s first fully integrated electronic Hospital Information System (HIS) dedicated to cancer patients, the hospital director stated on Monday.

Yad Naqshbandi said in a press conference that the new project includes a fully integrated digital platform for registering cancer patients and managing their medical records, allowing patients inside and outside Iraq to access test results and medical instructions through mobile phones. The application was designed in several languages, including Arabic, English, and local dialects, to make it accessible to all users.

The system is expected to eliminate problems related to lost medical files and records while simplifying procedures for patients and visitors. According to Naqshbandi, the hospital currently stores nearly 60 million medical records electronically under high security and data protection standards.

He also announced the introduction of five modern scalp cooling devices designed to reduce hair loss among women undergoing chemotherapy, aiming to ease patients’ psychological burden and help maintain their morale during treatment.

The hospital plans to expand the service and introduce the new system and devices to Nanakali Hospital and other medical centers, Naqshbandi added.

Last February, the Kurdish Health Minister revealed that 10,481 new cancer cases had been recorded in 2025, noting that nearly 40% of patients come from other Iraqi provinces and travel to the Region for treatment.

Across Iraq, the Health Ministry registered more than 43,000 cases in 2024. Lung, colorectal, and leukemia cancers were the most common among men, while breast, thyroid, and colorectal cancers topped the list among women.

Read more: Home or Hope? The Impossible Choice for Iraqi Cancer Patients