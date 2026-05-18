Kataib Hezbollah denies ties to Baqer al-Saadi arrested in US

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah denied on Monday any affiliation with Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer al-Saadi, who was arrested by US authorities over alleged plots targeting Americans and Jews in Europe and Canada.

In a statement, the Iran-aligned armed faction described al-Saadi as “a supporter of the resistance,” stressing that he would “return to his homeland with dignity.”

According to a US federal criminal complaint, al-Saadi was charged with coordinating at least 18 attacks across Europe and planning two attacks in Canada. Some US media reports identified him as linked to Kataib Hezbollah, which Washington designates as a foreign terrorist organization.

The group also warned against possible US and Israeli plans to target leaders of the “Islamic resistance” and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-sanctioned coalition of mostly Shiite armed factions in Iraq, threatening retaliation against American interests if Iraqi factions were attacked.

It further claimed that most US and Israeli reconnaissance operations linked to potential attacks inside Iraq were being launched from Jordan, warning Amman that its “patience is running out.”

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