Kataib Hezbollah: US sanctions will not weaken us

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Kataib Hezbollah denounced new US sanctions on Iraqi firms and individuals as “hostile and unjust,” accusing Washington of targeting groups that “defended Iraq’s sovereignty.”

The US Department of the Treasury had imposed sanctions on several Iraq-based companies and figures, including Al-Muhandis General Company, described by Washington as a front used to divert funds to Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) factions, particularly Kataib Hezbollah.

In a statement, the group said the designations were part of “a failed attempt to pressure the resistance,” adding that the move “will not weaken those who stood against [American] occupation” in Iraq.

The Iraqi government also criticized the measures as “unilateral and regrettable,” calling them a negative precedent in how “allied nations” should engage.

Kataib Hezbollah, which the US designated as a terrorist organization in 2009, is one of Iraq’s most powerful Iran-aligned factions and has repeatedly been accused by Washington of attacking Global Coalition forces and using front companies to fund its operations.