Baghdad condemns US sanctions on state firms, orders national review

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s government criticized on Saturday the recent US sanctions on the state-run al-Muhandis General Company and several entities, calling the move “unilateral and regrettable.”

The US Department of the Treasury imposed new sanctions on Thursday on several Iraqi entities and individuals—including Al-Muhandis General Company and Baladna Agricultural Investments—accusing them of channeling funds and intelligence to Iran-backed armed groups, particularly Kataib Hezbollah.

In a statement, government spokesperson Bassem al-Awadi said the decision was taken without prior consultation or dialogue, describing it as a negative precedent in the approach to dealing between allied nations.

He stressed that Iraq remains committed to the rule of law, the implementation of its international obligations, and its role as an active member of the global community, adding that the government is closely monitoring the US Treasury’s measures against entities accused of links to groups facing US legal actions.

The cabinet reaffirmed Iraq’s rejection of any economic or financial activity conducted outside the national legal framework and pledged to prevent any entity from acting beyond state authority, the statement indicated.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has ordered the formation of a high-level national committee—including representatives from the Finance Ministry, the Federal Board of Supreme Audit, the Integrity Commission, and the Central Bank of Iraq—to review the issue and submit findings and recommendations within 30 days, accompanied by the necessary legal and administrative measures.