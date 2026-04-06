Kataib Hezbollah threatens energy sites after US ultimatum on Hormuz

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, warned Monday that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen “for the enemies,” as US President Donald Trump set a deadline for Tehran to restore access to the key global waterway.

“If they [the US and Israel] try to open it by force, they will not find any oil or gas platforms,” said Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi in a statement, framing the situation as “either security for all or no security for anyone.”

Al-Hamidawi also pointed to what he described as the entry of the “Syrian front” into “our defensive war,” warning it would have “serious consequences” for the enemies, without providing further details, and called for continued protests and donations in support of Iran.

Trump gave Iran until Tuesday evening to reopen the strait, warning of potential strikes on power plants and bridges if it fails to comply.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb. 23, factions within the Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), including Kataib Hezbollah, have claimed nearly 450 attacks targeting US military facilities across Iraq and the wider region. A source told Shafaq News that the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), Iraq’s largest parliamentary bloc, has tasked Hadi al-Amiri, leader of the Badr Organization, with opening negotiations aimed at securing a temporary truce between Iraqi armed factions and the United States.

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