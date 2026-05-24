Three PMF personnel injured in Iraq’s Tikrit base blast

Shafaq News- Saladin

A 60mm mortar shell exploded inside Tikrit Air Academy (Camp Speicher) in Iraq’s Saladin province, injuring three members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The incident occurred while personnel were cleaning the area around a guard tower and burning dry grass inside the base, which currently hosts both Iraqi army units and PMF members.

No claim of responsibility was immediately made. The Iraqi government has yet to comment on the incident.