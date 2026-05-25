PMF fighter killed in Iraq’s Tikrit base blast

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Monday confirmed the death of one of its fighters after a mortar shell exploded inside the Tikrit Air Academy (Camp Speicher) in Saladin province.

The group mourned Sattar Jabbar al-Abadi, known as “Aed,” describing him as a “martyr fighter” from the PMF’s sixth brigade.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that the incident occurred while personnel were cleaning an area around a guard tower and burning dry grass inside the base, leaving three people injured.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.