PMF fighter killed in Iraq’s Tikrit base blast

PMF fighter killed in Iraq’s Tikrit base blast
2026-05-25T06:16:25+00:00

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) on Monday confirmed the death of one of its fighters after a mortar shell exploded inside the Tikrit Air Academy (Camp Speicher) in Saladin province.

The group mourned Sattar Jabbar al-Abadi, known as “Aed,” describing him as a “martyr fighter” from the PMF’s sixth brigade.

Earlier today, a security source told Shafaq News that the incident occurred while personnel were cleaning an area around a guard tower and burning dry grass inside the base, leaving three people injured.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the incident.

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