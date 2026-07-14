Ahmadinejad denies Mossad plot to restore him to power

Shafaq News- Tehran

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad denied on Tuesday that Israel's Mossad intelligence service had carried out a covert operation to return him to power, calling the claims a psychological warfare campaign designed to mislead public opinion.

Ahmadinejad's media office said in a statement, carried by Iranian outlet Bahar News, that the allegations published by the New York Times do not reflect the truth, and the newspaper is known for publishing "false and fabricated news."

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