Mandaeans suspend new year celebrations for third year

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Mandaeans in Iraq and abroad will mark their new year on Wednesday without celebrations for a third year, limiting the occasion to prayers and religious ceremonies out of respect for Imam Hussein's martyrdom, Sheikh Sattar Al-Hilu, the religious leader of the Mandaeans, told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The Mandaean New Year marks the beginning of the material world, when the earth took shape, the planets, sun, and moon were formed and set in their orbits, and the world was prepared for the creation of Adam and Eve. It is the first of four interconnected holidays and includes religious rituals such as baptism for those who wish to undergo it, exchanging greetings, preparing meals of forgiveness for people in need, and commemorating the dead.

As part of the holiday observance, community members remain inside their homes, avoid receiving visitors, and refrain from going outside for 36 hours, beginning at sunset on the first day and ending at noon on the third. Throughout the observance, Mandaeans also avoid using running water, prompting families to store water in containers beforehand. They also refrain from shaving and other forms of grooming and avoid cuts or injuries because the shedding of blood is prohibited. The rules apply to both adults and children.

About Mandaeans

The Mandaeans are among the world’s oldest monotheistic religions, venerating John the Baptist (Yahya ibn Zakariya) as their prophet. Their holy book, the Ginza Rba, contains the writings of Adam and details of creation, the eternal struggle between light and darkness, and the soul’s journey after death toward the world of light.

Iraq's Mandaean population has declined sharply from an estimated 70,000 before 2003 to between 3,000 and 15,000 today. Most live in the southern provinces of Basra, Dhi Qar, and Maysan, with smaller communities in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Following migration waves that began in the late 1990s, Mandaean communities have spread to countries such as Sweden, Germany, Australia, and the United States, where they have established mandis (temples) and received official recognition to freely practice their religious rites and traditions.

Read more: Five days to eternity: inside the Mandaeans' sacred Brunaya