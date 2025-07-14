Honoring creation: Mandaeans celebrate "Dehwa Rabba"

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Members of Iraq’s Mandaean community began observing the rituals of Dehwa Rabba—their most sacred holiday—on Tuesday, but this year’s festivities have been suspended due to their overlap with the Islamic month of Muharram, a period of mourning for Shiite Muslims.

The Mandaean religious leadership announced the cancellation of all public celebrations, limiting observances to religious rituals and prayers only, out of respect for the memory of Imam Hussein’s martyrdom.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Sheikh Sattar Jabar al-Hilu, the worldwide head of the Mandaean religion, explained that Dehwa Rabba marks the Mandaean New Year and the creation of the material world. “In this holiday, the stars and seven planets were formed, and the secrets from which all worlds emerged were sown,” he said.

The holiday lasts for seven days and includes 36 hours of complete seclusion. During this time, Mandaeans refrain from all contact with the outside world, avoid flowing water, and prepare by storing water in advance for household use. They are also prohibited from using razors or grooming tools and must take care to avoid any injuries, as bleeding is forbidden during this sacred time. These rules apply to both children and adults.

The Mandaeans, one of the oldest monotheistic religions, trace their roots to the prophet Abraham and follow the teachings of John the Baptist. In Iraq, the community has historically lived in the south, near rivers and marshes, due to the essential role of running water in their rituals.

Over the years, Iraq’s Mandaeans have faced numerous challenges, including displacement and emigration. Many have relocated from the south to the Kurdistan Region, particularly Erbil, where a temple was established to accommodate their religious needs. The city has also become a new center for Mandaean goldsmiths—a traditional craft closely associated with the community.