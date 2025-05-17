From Iraq to the world: Mandaeans mark Baptism Day in white and water

Shafaq News/ Clad in white and gathered by rivers, Mandaeans in Iraq and across the globe celebrate Dehwa Daimana, the Golden Baptism Day—a sacred rite of renewal and purification that flows through every stage of life.

The faithful flock to mandis—their riverside temples—for ritual baptisms and the preparation of thawab, a ceremonial meal offered for the souls of the departed. The occasion marks the baptism of John the Baptist (Yahya ibn Zakariya), revered as the prophet of the Mandaean faith, and is seen as a moment of deep spiritual cleansing.

One of the world’s oldest surviving monotheistic religions, Mandaeism preserves its teachings in Aramaic, the language of its holy book Ginza Rba (The Great Treasure), which was translated into Arabic by the late poet Abdul Razzaq Abdul Wahid. The text includes the scriptures of Adam and explores the origins of creation, the eternal struggle between light and darkness, and the soul’s journey toward the World of Light.

The baptism itself—central to Mandaean belief—involves immersion in flowing water, guided by a priest reciting sacred verses, and is performed at birth and repeated throughout life. Participants wear the rasta, a white garment worn by men, women, and children alike.

In Iraq, years of persecution have pushed many Mandaeans to seek safety elsewhere. Thousands have relocated from the south to the Kurdistan Region, where Erbil now hosts a vibrant community, a dedicated mandi, and hundreds of goldsmiths—the traditional craft of the faith.

Beyond Iraq, Dehwa Daimana is being observed in Sweden, Germany, Australia, and the United States, where waves of migration since the late 1990s have led to the establishment of recognized religious centers.

In addition to Dehwa Daimana, Mandaeans observe three other major annual festivals that structure their spiritual calendar. Parwanaya, also known as The Five White Days, falls in March and is considered the most sacred period of the year. Dehwa Rabba, the Great Feast and Mandaean New Year, is celebrated in mid-July. Dehwa Hanina, the Great Feast, arrives in late October and spans three days of joy, reflection, and family gatherings.