Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

Shafaq News- Dallas

Spain reached the 2026 World Cup final with a 2-0 semifinal victory over France at Dallas Stadium.

La Roja will face England or defending champions Argentina in the July 19 final.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal inside the area. Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 59th minute, finishing a return pass from Dani Olmo after breaking into the box from the right.

France lost William Saliba to injury before halftime and struggled to create clear chances against Spain’s compact defence.

Lamine Yamal later had a goal ruled out for offside as La Roja controlled the closing stages and preserved the clean sheet.

The victory was Spain’s third consecutive semifinal win over France, following their triumphs at Euro 2024 and the 2025 Nations League. France had won the countries’ only previous World Cup meeting 3-1 in the 2006 round of 16.

La Roja’s only previous appearance in the decider ended with Andres Iniesta scoring the extra-time winner against the Netherlands in Johannesburg in 2010. Spain will now pursue a second world title and another major trophy after winning Euro 2024.