Iran demands FIFA guarantees before 2026 World Cup on US soil

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran's Football Federation on Wednesday demanded formal guarantees from FIFA to protect its national team delegation during the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

“FIFA must ensure the Iranian delegation faces no mistreatment or indignity on US soil,” federation president Mehdi Taj said, citing ongoing political tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Last week, an Iranian football delegation —including Taj— was turned away at the Canadian border while attempting to enter Vancouver for FIFA's General Assembly meeting. Members of the delegation described their treatment by immigration officials as "inappropriate."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has previously stated that Iran will participate normally in the World Cup, including matches held inside the United States. US President Donald Trump has also said he has no objection to Iran's participation.

The 2026 edition is the largest in World Cup history, featuring 48 national teams for the first time. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.