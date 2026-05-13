US redirects nearly 70 vessels in one month of Hormuz blockade

Shafaq News- Washington

American forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, allowed 15 humanitarian support ships to pass, and disabled four others since the naval blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz began on April 13, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday.

The command said its forces compelled two commercial ships to change course earlier this week after “communicating via radio and firing warning shots from small arms, clearly demonstrating that U.S. enforcement remains in full effect.”

Four weeks ago, CENTCOM began implementing the blockade against ships entering and exiting Iran’s ports. As of today, American forces have redirected 67 commercial vessels, allowed 15 supporting humanitarian aid to pass, and disabled 4 to ensure compliance. Earlier this week,… pic.twitter.com/Vfkucl0Mci — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 13, 2026

Washington and Tehran continue to impose maritime restrictions in the Strait, with the US Navy preventing vessels from entering or departing Iranian ports while Iran maintains limits on commercial traffic through the strategic waterway, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies.

Iranian Fars News Agency reported that over 1,500 foreign vessels are currently positioned on both sides of the Strait awaiting Iran's authorization to transit the route.

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