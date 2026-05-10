CENTCOM: US redirected 61 ships since Iran blockade started

Shafaq News- Washington

American forces have intercepted four vessels and redirected 61 commercial ships since the naval blockade against Iran began on April 13, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday.

The command noted that more than 20 US warships are currently participating in enforcement operations linked to the blockade on Iran.

USS John Finn (DDG 113) sails behind USS Milius (DDG 69), USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE-7), and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Arabian Sea. Over 20 U.S. warships are enforcing the blockade against Iran. CENTCOM forces have redirected 61 commercial vessels and disabled 4 to… pic.twitter.com/gG9B2K5c9p — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 10, 2026

The United States and Iran continue to impose maritime restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, with the US Navy preventing vessels from entering or departing Iranian ports while Tehran maintains limits on commercial traffic through the strategic waterway, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies. Washington briefly launched “Project Freedom,” a naval escort mission for stranded vessels, before suspending it less than 48 hours later, with US President Donald Trump attributing the move to requests from Pakistan and other countries alongside what he described as “great progress” toward a “complete and final agreement” with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, indicated that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would return to normal if the conflict is permanently resolved, the maritime blockade is lifted, and sanctions imposed on Iran are removed.

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