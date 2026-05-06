Trump links end of Hormuz blockade to Iran deal

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Iran would face bombing “at a much higher level and intensity” if it rejects a proposed agreement linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump indicated that the “highly effective Blockade” around the strategic waterway could be lifted and the US operation “Epic Fury” would come to an end if Tehran accepts the terms under discussion, allowing the strait to reopen “to ALL, including Iran.”

Iran continues to impose restrictions on US- and Israeli-linked navigation for more than two months, disrupting a corridor that carries roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade, in response to US-Israeli strikes. Washington later imposed similar limits on vessels departing Iranian ports.

Tensions escalated further after Trump announced “Project Freedom” on May 3, a naval operation intended to escort stranded vessels through the Strait, before suspending the mission less than 48 hours later, citing requests from Pakistan and other countries as well as progress in talks with Iranian representatives. Following the suspension, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said safe and stable passage through the waterway had become possible after the removal of threats posed by “aggressors.”

Earlier today, Axios reported, citing US officials, that Washington and Tehran are nearing a one-page memorandum intended to halt the conflict. The United States expects Tehran’s response within 48 hours, according to the report, which said the framework includes suspending Iran’s uranium enrichment activities, lifting US sanctions, releasing frozen Iranian funds, and removing navigation restrictions imposed by both sides in the strait.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei said that the American offer "is still under consideration by Iran,” and Tehran will convey its position to the Pakistani side after completing its review and assessment.