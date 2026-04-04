Trump warns Iran of “Hell” if Hormuz not reopened in 48 hours

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Saturday gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reach an agreement, as the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its second month.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that “all Hell will reign down” if Tehran fails to comply, pointing to earlier ultimatums tied to the strategic waterway. He has repeatedly threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, should shipping through the strait —one of the world’s most vital oil routes— remain disrupted.

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Wednesday urged armed forces to continue operations linked to the “Strait of Hormuz closure front.” Iran frames the move as part of its response to the ongoing US-Israeli war, targeting what it calls “enemy” activity.

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 3,527 people have been killed in Iran since the conflict began on February 28, including 1,606 civilians and at least 244 children.