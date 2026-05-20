Al-Sudani bloc defectors launch alliance backing Coordination Framework

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The National Contract Alliance (Al-Aqd Al-Watani), the Sumariyoun Movement, and several lawmakers who split from the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (RDC) led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, announced on Wednesday the formation of a new political bloc named the National Statement Alliance (Al-Bayan Al-Watani).

In a statement, the new alliance said the signatory parties decided to establish the bloc after reviewing Iraq’s political landscape, the requirements of political work, and consultations with national political forces.

The alliance would continue supporting the government and preserving the unity of the Shiite Coordination Framework, the statement vowed, stressing commitment to what it described as national and legitimate principles guiding its political positions. “The alliance seeks to safeguard national sovereignty, preserve independent decision-making, support state institutions, and confront any attempts to weaken them.”