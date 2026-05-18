A new withdrawal from Al-Sudani's bloc

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmaker Ali Anhir Al-Sarai announced on Monday his withdrawal from the Reconstruction and Development Coalition (RDC) led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirming that he will continue to serve as an independent member of parliament.

In a statement, Al-Sarai, who is also a member of the parliamentary Security and Defense Committee and former officer in the Iraqi army, said his decision came from the principle of freedom of thought and political work and the need to prioritize the public interest,” vowing that he would focus during the current stage on serving all Iraqis “away from the atmosphere of political tension and the repercussions of political competition.”

Earlier, Iraqi politician close to the Shiite Coordination Framework, Abu Mithaq Al-Masari, told Shafaq News that political factions that withdrew from Al-Sudani’s bloc and aligned with the State of Law Coalition headed by Nouri Al-Maliki are preparing to form a new alliance under the name “Strongman Alliance.”

Sunni MP Ammar Youssef also announced his withdrawal from Al-Sudani’s coalition, confirming he remains within the Al-Aqd Al-Watani Alliance, led by Faleh Al-Fayyadh.