Court dismisses Wasit governor's reinstatement bid

Shafaq News- Wasit

Iraq's Administrative Court of Justice dismissed Monday a lawsuit filed by Hadi Majid al-Hamashi, the removed governor of Wasit province, who had challenged the decision stripping him of his post.

The court ruled in a decision dated May 18 that al-Hamashi failed to file a formal grievance with the competent administrative authority within the legally required 30-day window from the date he was notified of his removal on March 31, 2026.

It also found that al-Hamashi lacked the ten years of professional experience required under the Governorates Law No. 21 of 2008, rendering his original appointment legally void, clarifying that the cancellation of his appointment constitutes an administrative withdrawal of an unlawful decision, not a dismissal in the legal sense.

Ali Hassan Salimoun, elected by the Wasit Provincial Council to replace al-Hamashi in the same March 31 session, remains governor.