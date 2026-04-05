Iraqi court reinstates Wasit Governor Al-Miyahi after ‘unlawful’ dismissal

Shafaq News- Wasit

An Iraqi court on Sunday overturned a decision by the Wasit Provincial Council to remove Governor Muhammad Jamil al-Miyahi, confirming that he remains in office.

The Supreme Administrative Court invalidated resolutions issued during the Council’s 77th regular session (Nos. 106 and 107 of 2026), which had included the election of Ali Salim Hamid al-Zuhairi as the new governor of Wasit, deeming them “unlawful.”

The dispute stems from claims by al-Miyahi, who asserted that al-Zuhairi, the head of the Wasit Provincial Council, moved to install himself as governor after orchestrating a series of meetings. In a post on Facebook, al-Miyahi noted that al-Zuhair gathered several Council members for dinner at his home in the Zubaidiyah district before accompanying them to the local mayor’s office, where the session was convened.