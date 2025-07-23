Wasit Governor quits after deadly Kut fire, Successor named

Shafaq News – Wasit

The Wasit Provincial Council on Wednesday approved the resignation of Governor Mohammed al-Mayahi, days after a devastating fire in Kut left more than 70 people dead and triggered widespread demands for accountability.

In a statement, al-Mayahi confirmed his departure, framing it as an act of solidarity with the victims. “Out of respect for the blood of the martyrs… I proudly submit my resignation,” he declared, noting that he had fulfilled his duties with full commitment.

The Wasit Council swiftly appointed Hadi Majid Kazzar as the new governor.

The move follows mounting pressure from both Parliament and the government. Earlier this week, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani urged Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to dismiss al-Mayahi, describing his continued presence in office as a “political burden.”

Al-Sudani subsequently endorsed the final report of a fact-finding committee, which recommended referring the governor for legal investigation in his capacity as head of the province’s Civil Defense Committee.