Deadly Kut fire: Iraqi PM refers senior officials to court

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday approved the investigation into the July Kut hypermarket fire that killed at least 70 people, ordering senior officials and employees to face legal action.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the investigative committee found that some parties allowed construction without a license, approved electricity connections without legal authorization, and failed to take preventive measures.

In response, Al-Sudani referred the former governor of Wasit, the province’s civil defense director, the current and former heads of Kut Municipality, and the director of Wasit Electricity Distribution to the judiciary. He also ordered legal proceedings against employees tasked with monitoring violations and those who facilitated the unauthorized electricity connection.

The prime minister further instructed relevant ministries to establish boards of inquiry and disciplinary committees to impose sanctions on offenders, emphasizing the government’s commitment to “protect the lives of all citizens, uphold justice, expose corruption, hold negligent officials accountable, and keep the public fully informed.”