Iraq cracks down on unsafe businesses

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry launched a nationwide crackdown Saturday on unlicensed and unsafe commercial centers, days after the July 17 Kut hypermarket fire in Wasit province that killed nearly 70 people, including women and children.

Speaking at a press conference from Karbala Operations Command ahead of the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, Interior Ministry Spokesman Colonel Abbas al-Bahadli vowed legal accountability for those linked to the tragedy, stating, “The names and affiliations of those involved will be made public. No one is above the law—even the powerful will face justice.”

He noted that investigators have identified initial suspects, though the final report is still pending, pointing out that security forces have begun sweeping inspections nationwide, shutting down shopping centers and retail outlets that lack permits or fail to meet fire safety standards.

In Baghdad, Major General Hassan Ibrahim Hassan, head of Civil Defense in al-Rusafa district, confirmed the closure of over 1,300 businesses for fire code violations. “We’ve banned flammable sandwich panels and started audits of government buildings,” he noted. “Both the Prime Minister [Mohammed Shia al-Sudani] and Interior Minister [Abdul Amir Al-Shammari] have directed all agencies to strictly follow civil defense rules.”

Hassan also revealed a new agreement with South Korea to acquire two firefighting and emergency aircraft, highlighting that recent investments in modern equipment have sharply improved response capabilities.