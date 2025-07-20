Iraqi MP: No fire trucks in Kut when deadly blaze erupted

Shafaq News – Wasit

Wasit province had no firefighting tankers on the ground when flames engulfed the commercial center in Kut, leaving dozens of people dead, Iraqi MP Youssef Al-Kalabi revealed on Sunday.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Al-Kalabi explained that the province’s three main fire tankers had been withdrawn before the tragedy—one sent to Syria, and the other two to Basra, adding, “All of this happened behind the governor’s back.”

The blaze, which struck on Thursday, killed nearly 70 people, including women and children. Authorities later confirmed that the shopping complex had been built illegally and in violation of fire safety regulations. In response, the Interior Ministry shuttered 1,118 unsafe projects across the country within 48 hours.

Blaming the collapse in crisis response on 'unqualified leadership,' the MP confirmed the formation of an investigative committee, with findings expected in the coming days. He also revealed that the judiciary is looking into potential criminal responsibility. “There are sensitive details we cannot share at this stage,” he noted, warning that the tragedy is already being exploited for political purposes.

Al-Kalabi further announced that Parliament’s Presidency has approved an emergency session for Monday to discuss the incident and examine its causes.