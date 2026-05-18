Iraq denies radar detection of drones that struck Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi air defense systems detected no trace of the three drones that struck Saudi facilities, the Foreign Ministry said Monday, announcing an investigation into how the aircraft crossed Iraqi territory undetected.

The ministry called on Riyadh to share relevant intelligence to help establish what happened, while reaffirming Baghdad's rejection of any threat to Saudi security or sovereignty.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia reported the interception and destruction of three drones after they entered its airspace from Iraqi territory. Neither the Iraqi government nor the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) publicly commented on the incident. IRI, an umbrella network of armed groups in Iraq aligned with Iran, has previously claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks targeting regional sites during periods of heightened Iran–US tensions.

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