USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, climb in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar traded at 153,600 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars in Baghdad at the close of Wednesday trading, while edging slightly higher in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the rate at Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges in Baghdad remained stable at 153,600 dinars per 100 dollars, unchanged from morning trading. In Baghdad’s local exchange shops, the sell rate stood at 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buy rate remained at 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the sell rate rose slightly to 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars, with the buy rate at 153,400 dinars.