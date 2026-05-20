Dollar falls in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar eased against the Iraqi dinar at the open of Wednesday trading, hovering around 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the rate at Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad was 153,600 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 153,850 dinars recorded on Tuesday.

In Baghdad's local exchange shops, the sell rate stood at 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars, with the buy rate at 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the sell rate reached 153,450 dinars per 100 dollars, with the buy rate at 153,350 dinars.