Source: CF leaders back Al-Sudani amid Mohammed Juhi espionage scandal

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr),
led by former PM Haider al-Abadi, disclosed key agreements from the
Coordination Framework (CF) leaders' meeting held at Hadi al-Amiri's home, with
Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani in attendance.
The CF is an alliance of Shiite political groups
and factions in Iraq, formed after the 2021 elections to counterbalance the
Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr.
Key members include the head of the State of Law
Coalition Nouri al-Maliki, head of the Fatah Alliance Hadi al-Amiri, head of
the National Wisdom Movement (Hikma) Ammar Al-Hakim, head of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq
Qais al-Khazali, head of the Victory Alliance (Nasr) Haider al-Abadi, and Faleh
al-Fayyad, head of the PMF.
On Monday, Leaders of CF met with National
Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chairman
Faleh al-Fayyad. Key topics on the agenda included the security memorandum of
understanding between Iraq and Turkiye, the country’s financial and economic
situation, and the selection of Iraq’s ambassadorial posts.
The Victory Alliance spokesperson Aqeel
al-Rudaini told Shafaq News, "The CF meeting last night was crucial,
addressing several key issues including reaching understandings with Sunni
political forces on electing the Speaker of Parliament and tackling the recent
increase in Turkish attacks."
“The CF leaders addressed Mohammed Juhi Network
issue, reaching a consensus on the importance of overcoming obstacles and
supporting Al-Sudani until the end of his term.”
He further noted, “Some CF leaders viewed the
recent developments, especially the spying issue within the PM's office, as a
failure, while others believed it was exploited to weaken the government.”
Recent reports from informed sources have
revealed that a network engaged in espionage and extortion targeting Iraqi
politicians, led by Juhi, was uncovered within the Prime Minister’s office. The
investigations revealed that the network began its operations at the end of
2023, targeting a wide range of high-ranking political and security leaders,
judges, MPs, and other prominent figures through eavesdropping.
“Consequently, the CF emphasized the need to
support the government and navigate through this period until the end of the
parliamentary term, highlighting its inclusive nature with representation from
all blocs and parties.”