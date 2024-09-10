Source: CF leaders back Al-Sudani amid Mohammed Juhi espionage scandal

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr), led by former PM Haider al-Abadi, disclosed key agreements from the Coordination Framework (CF) leaders' meeting held at Hadi al-Amiri's home, with Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani in attendance.

The CF is an alliance of Shiite political groups and factions in Iraq, formed after the 2021 elections to counterbalance the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr.

Key members include the head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki, head of the Fatah Alliance Hadi al-Amiri, head of the National Wisdom Movement (Hikma) Ammar Al-Hakim, head of Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq Qais al-Khazali, head of the Victory Alliance (Nasr) Haider al-Abadi, and Faleh al-Fayyad, head of the PMF.

On Monday, Leaders of CF met with National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Chairman Faleh al-Fayyad. Key topics on the agenda included the security memorandum of understanding between Iraq and Turkiye, the country’s financial and economic situation, and the selection of Iraq’s ambassadorial posts.

The Victory Alliance spokesperson Aqeel al-Rudaini told Shafaq News, "The CF meeting last night was crucial, addressing several key issues including reaching understandings with Sunni political forces on electing the Speaker of Parliament and tackling the recent increase in Turkish attacks."

“The CF leaders addressed Mohammed Juhi Network issue, reaching a consensus on the importance of overcoming obstacles and supporting Al-Sudani until the end of his term.”

He further noted, “Some CF leaders viewed the recent developments, especially the spying issue within the PM's office, as a failure, while others believed it was exploited to weaken the government.”

Recent reports from informed sources have revealed that a network engaged in espionage and extortion targeting Iraqi politicians, led by Juhi, was uncovered within the Prime Minister’s office. The investigations revealed that the network began its operations at the end of 2023, targeting a wide range of high-ranking political and security leaders, judges, MPs, and other prominent figures through eavesdropping.

“Consequently, the CF emphasized the need to support the government and navigate through this period until the end of the parliamentary term, highlighting its inclusive nature with representation from all blocs and parties.”