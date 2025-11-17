CF holds talks on forming new government

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF) — the alliance of ruling Shia parties — held its regular meeting on Monday to discuss the formation of a new government ahead of the final announcement of parliamentary election results.

According to a brief statement from the CF’s media office, the leaders met at the residence of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani present, to discuss the post-election phase of the House of Representatives.”

The statement added that the meeting focused on “drawing a roadmap for forming the new government through consensus.”

The gathering marked al-Sudani’s first participation in CF meetings since the parliamentary elections concluded and results were announced. He is considered a leading candidate for the next prime minister.

Earlier, political blocs had begun broader discussions on forming the new government, including potential engagement with parties that boycotted the elections, notably the Patriotic Shiite Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr, according to a CF source.

Within the Coordination Framework, al-Sudani’s al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) secured about 45 seats, followed by Nouri al-Maliki’s E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun (State of Law Coalition) with around 30 seats. The Sadiqoon bloc, led by Qais al-Khazali, captured roughly 26 seats, Badr, headed by Hadi al-Ameri, took some 19 seats, and Ammar al-Hakim’s Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah (National State Forces) obtained nearly 18 seats.

