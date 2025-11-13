Focus shifts to coalition talks as Iraq announces election results

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Following the announcement of the parliamentary election results, major political blocs—Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish—are racing to form a new governing coalition that could redefine the country’s political balance and future policies.

According to a report by Amwaj Media, “With the confirmation of the results, attention has shifted to the negotiations among Iraq’s leading political factions, each seeking to secure influence in the next government.”

The discussions come as various parties attempt to consolidate alliances, with key figures maneuvering to maintain or expand their share of power within the parliament.

Analysts suggest that coalition-building will be a complex process, as ideological differences and power rivalries continue to shape the Iraqi political scene. The outcome of these talks will determine not only the country’s leadership structure but also its approach to governance, economic reform, and regional diplomacy.

To continue reading, click here.