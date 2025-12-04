NPC to draft state-management paper

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Leaders of the National Political Council (NPC) agreed on Thursday to prepare a document outlining the council’s vision for managing the Iraqi state in the coming period, saying the paper will set clear foundations for governmental and political work.

Earlier, Leaders of election-winning Sunni blocs formed the “National Political Council (NPC),” describing it as an umbrella body for all Sunni blocs. The new council brings together the Taqaddum Party (Progress) led by Mohammed Al-Halbousi, Al-Azm Party (Determination Party), Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) led by Al-Khanjar, Al-Hasm National Alliance, and Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya Party.

In a statement issued after a meeting at the residence of Taqaddum Party leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi in Baghdad, the council stressed the need to expedite the approval of parliamentary election results and convene the sixth session of the Council of Representatives. It added that discussions with political blocs at the national level would continue to reach an agreement on constitutional entitlements, form a government, and adopt a practical joint program that meets citizens’ expectations.

Participants also underscored the importance of maintaining collaboration with the Coordination Framework and other political forces involved in the preliminary meetings to establish the council.

