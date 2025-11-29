Iraq’s Sunni blocs weigh secret speaker candidates

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Sunni political blocs are discussing undisclosed speaker candidates in closed-door talks, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Mohammed Abbas, spokesperson for the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), explained that ongoing meetings within the newly formed National Political Council (NPC) aim to unify positions to secure the Sunni community’s entitlements in senior posts, ministries, and provincial budget allocations, while ensuring partnership and balance across state institutions. However, the NPC has not reached a decision on any candidate yet.

Selecting a speaker — the Sunni component’s most significant entitlement — has not yet been decided, Abbas said, noting that the NPC has agreed the nominee must come exclusively from within the council. He pointed out that the council is not behind schedule and has ample time to choose the appropriate candidate, adding that it intends to remain active and effective throughout the four-year parliamentary term.

According to Abbas, the Sunni bloc is waiting for Shia parties to agree on a nominee for prime minister and for Kurdish parties to unify around a candidate for the presidency.

Sunni political alliances and winning parties announced the creation of the NPC during a meeting convened in Baghdad by Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar to unify positions on major national issues and strengthen joint action among political leaders.

Final election results show Sunni blocs winning 77 of 329 seats. Khamis al-Khanjar’s Sovereignty Alliance secured nine seats, ranking third after Mohammed al-Halbousi’s Taqaddum Party with 27 seats and Muthanna al-Samarrai’s Al-Azm Party with 15.