Iraqi Parliament convenes to elect new speaker

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament convened on Thursday to elect a new speaker.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that Interim Speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi opened the session, confirming a quorum with the attendance of 195 members.

During the session, Acting Speaker, Mohsen al-Mandalawi announced the completion of preparations for the election of a new speaker, with four candidates vying for the position: Salem al-Issawi, Talal al-Zoubi, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, and Amer Abdul Jabbar.