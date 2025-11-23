Sunni Parliamentary blocs form new “National Political Council”

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Leaders of election-winning Sunni blocs announced, on Sunday, the formation of the “National Political Council (NPC),” describing it as an umbrella body for all Sunni blocs, following a meeting at the residence of Khamis al-Khanjar, head of the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada).

The new council brings together the Taqaddum Party (Progress) led by Mohammed Al-Halbousi, Al-Azm Party (Determination Party), Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) led by Al-Khanjar, Al-Hasm National Alliance, and Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya Party.

A statement issued after the meeting said the council “will coordinate positions and unify visions and decisions on major national issues, and strengthen joint work among political leaders and blocs to serve the public interest and improve political performance.” It also noted that regular council meetings will continue throughout the parliamentary term.

“The council will remain open to all national partners and committed to shared principles that preserve Iraq’s unity and stability while safeguarding the rights of all communities without exception.”

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reported that Al-Khanjar’s Sovereignty Alliance secured nine seats, placing it third in the Sunni political scene after the Taqaddum (Progress) Party, led by former Speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, which won 27 seats, and Al-Azm Party, under Muthanna al-Samarrai, which took 15 seats.