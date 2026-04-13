US siege on Iran carries $435M daily price tag

Shafaq News- Washington

The naval blockade targeting Iran is costing an estimated $435 million per day, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, as US forces tighten their presence around the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing a US official, the newspaper signalled growing pressure on Tehran, with more than 15 US warships deployed to enforce the blockade in one of the world’s most critical maritime gateways. “The risk of Iran opening fire on US vessels remains low,” the official added, pointing to the impact of US strikes and the damage to its air and naval capabilities.

Earlier today, the US military indicated it would intercept any vessel entering or leaving the designated blockade zone around Iranian ports, warning that even neutral ships could face inspection over suspected smuggling. In a notice to mariners, the military detailed plans to enforce maritime control in the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, while maintaining that transit through the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations will not be disrupted.

US-Iran talks in Pakistan collapsed after marathon negotiations on April 12, with Washington citing Tehran’s refusal to abandon nuclear weapons ambitions, while Iran accused the United States of shifting conditions and exerting pressure through a maritime blockade. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) indicated that measures targeting maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports will take effect on April 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (14:00 GMT).