IRI freezes military action for two weeks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) on Wednesday announced a two-week halt to its military operations in Iraq and across the region, aligning with a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

The group noted that the suspension would cover all military activities without detailing its scope or conditions.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran, describing it as a mutual ceasefire, provided Tehran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz “completely, immediately, and safely.”