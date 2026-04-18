US-Iran negotiations hit roadblocks over nuclear enrichment

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

Talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program remain unresolved, with key differences still blocking progress on uranium enrichment and the length of any suspension, CBS News reported Saturday.

Citing US officials, the outlet indicated that Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional alliances are not part of the current negotiations.

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that Iran has agreed to suspend its nuclear program “indefinitely,” describing a potential deal as “nearly complete.” He also indicated that Tehran is pushing for direct engagement, while Washington has yet to finalize the official who will lead the US delegation for any signing ceremony.

Axios previously disclosed that US and Iranian officials could meet as soon as this weekend to finalize a three-page framework aimed at ending the current standoff. According to US officials familiar with the process, several core issues remain unresolved. One proposal under consideration involves releasing up to $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Tehran giving up its enriched uranium stockpile and accepting a halt on enrichment activities.

Trump, however, maintained that Iran would not regain access to frozen assets under the current terms under discussion. He also underlined that the United States would not lift its naval blockade before a final deal is reached, while stressing the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to global shipping.

Iran has not confirmed any commitment to suspend its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that transit through the Strait would operate only along “designated routes and with Iran’s permission,” adding that the waterway would not remain open if the blockade continues.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears